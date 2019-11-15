Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,375 ($31.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,110.33 ($27.58).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,037.50 ($26.62). The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,955.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,968.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.