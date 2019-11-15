Andrew Houston Buys 500,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $197,779,993.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DBX opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

