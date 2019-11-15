Anastasios Parafestas Sells 60,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $2,304,000.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $1,140,900.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 15,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $559,200.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,763,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 50,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $1,668,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $658,800.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,152,900.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $636,600.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $620,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 8,290 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $237,757.20.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $309,400.00.

Shares of CARG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

