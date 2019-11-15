Analyzing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & LendingClub (NASDAQ:LC)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TechTarget and LendingClub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 2 0 3.00 LendingClub 0 1 3 0 2.75

TechTarget presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. LendingClub has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. Given LendingClub’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LendingClub is more favorable than TechTarget.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 11.73% 9.55% 6.64% LendingClub -5.91% -1.02% -0.27%

Volatility & Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and LendingClub’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $121.33 million 6.61 $12.95 million $0.45 63.62 LendingClub $694.81 million 1.78 -$128.30 million ($0.35) -40.00

TechTarget has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LendingClub. LendingClub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TechTarget beats LendingClub on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

