Analyzing Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) and INDIVIOR PLC/S (NASDAQ:INVVY)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) and INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and INDIVIOR PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 16 0 2.84 INDIVIOR PLC/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $157.71, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. Given Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alexion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than INDIVIOR PLC/S.

Risk and Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDIVIOR PLC/S has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alexion Pharmaceuticals and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals 31.05% 21.21% 14.58% INDIVIOR PLC/S 25.23% 556.86% 18.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alexion Pharmaceuticals and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals $4.13 billion 5.80 $77.60 million $7.09 15.28 INDIVIOR PLC/S $1.01 billion 0.39 $275.00 million $1.80 1.48

INDIVIOR PLC/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alexion Pharmaceuticals. INDIVIOR PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals beats INDIVIOR PLC/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia; and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous), which is in Phase I for PNH and aHUS; and Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. Further, it develops ALXN1840 (WTX101) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Wilson disease; and ALXN1830 (SYNT001), which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other healthcare providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to use drug-delivery technology in the development of subcutaneous formulations for its portfolio of products; collaboration with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover and develop RNAi therapies for complement-mediated diseases, as well as with Zealand Pharma A/S; strategic agreement with Caelum Biosciences, Inc. to advance the development of CAEL-101 for light chain (AL) amyloidosis; and partnership with Affibody AB. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

