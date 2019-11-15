Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Ranger Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

RNGR stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. Ranger Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.76.

Get Ranger Energy Services Inc alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth $132,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.