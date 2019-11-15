Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 15th (BLD, DMPI, TORC, TS, TTOO, TUWOY, TV, TVTY, TWLO, TWNK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 15th:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC)

was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2019 results. The company is benefiting from increasing clientele and the Sendgrid buyout. Growing adoption of Twilio Flex is also a tailwind. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. However, the bearish guidance provided by management for the full year as well as the fourth quarter is a concern. Robust political traffic coupled with the ramp of a large international customer is likely to induce a tough year-over-year comparison. Intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for the company, which is an overhang on its profitability.”

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tyler Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing integrated information management solutions and services to the public sector. It provides software products and services; professional IT services; subscription-based services; property appraisal outsourcing services. Its products generally automate three major functional areas (1) financial management and education, (2) courts and justice and (3) property appraisal and tax. Tyler operates in two reportable segments: Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) and Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services. The Enterprise Software Solutions (ESS) segment provides software systems to municipal and county governments and schools. The Appraisal and Tax Software Solutions and Services segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. Tyler Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “United Community Financial Corporation is a very traditional savings and loan company. While the company intends to remain committed to financing home ownership, it also believes it must gradually expand the types of loan products it offers in order to meet the needs of its market area and to improve profitability. The company began to commit substantial resources to the commercial lending area, which is headed and staffed by individuals with very extensive commercial banking experience. “

