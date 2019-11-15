Analysts Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) PT at GBX 285.56

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 285.56 ($3.73).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Investec upped their target price on Tesco from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesco from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, insider Mikael Olsson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £35,250 ($46,060.37).

TSCO stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 230.90 ($3.02). 11,294,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.40 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

