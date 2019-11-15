Analysts Set Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $28.45

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 3.36. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.