Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Accountability Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.57.

TSE:ABX opened at C$22.08 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$15.37 and a 1-year high of C$26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 20,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.03 per share, with a total value of C$489,563.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,988.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

