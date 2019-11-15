Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Gold Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.81. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.04.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$204,032.50. Also, Director Paul Mcrae sold 83,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.54, for a total value of C$712,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,742.50. Insiders have sold 128,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,973 in the last three months.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.