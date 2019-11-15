Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce $36.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.77 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $149.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.96 million to $149.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $153.85 million, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $161.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.30 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,673.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after buying an additional 375,837 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,293,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,312,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,457 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

