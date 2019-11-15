Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,766. AAON has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at $43,376,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AAON by 931.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

