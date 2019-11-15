Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SUM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 731,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 154.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $8,123,851.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $179,138.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at $171,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,040 shares of company stock worth $9,010,990. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 840,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

