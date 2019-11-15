Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

