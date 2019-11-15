Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.78. Kaman reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $62.96. 166,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,562. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. Kaman has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $65.91.

In other Kaman news, Director Brian E. Barents sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $382,299.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kaman by 140.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 150,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 91.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 79.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

