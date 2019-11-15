Analysts Anticipate J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to report $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. J M Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J M Smucker.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

SJM stock opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $52,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,987 shares of company stock valued at $220,599. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 52.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J M Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.