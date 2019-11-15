Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Aramark also posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Aramark by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aramark by 8.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aramark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aramark by 5.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $43.66. 1,824,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,545. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.