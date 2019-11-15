Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $12.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce earnings per share of $12.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $12.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.24. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $12.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $46.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.84 to $47.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $54.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.73 to $60.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,411.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 52.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,309.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,248.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,182.46. The company has a market capitalization of $894.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,322.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.