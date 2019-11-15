American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.14. 30,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.81. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $150.66 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,524 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,127 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.79.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

