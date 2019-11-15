American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.79.

In related news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,524 shares of company stock worth $31,726,127. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $150.66 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.