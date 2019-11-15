American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 114.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 10,548.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter worth $461,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.34 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

