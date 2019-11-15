American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.36, approximately 1,962,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 864,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
AOBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.26.
In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,682,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOBC)
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
