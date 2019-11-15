American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.36, approximately 1,962,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 864,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

AOBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.26.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,682,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

