American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,850,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 29,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.