Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,743.51. The company had a trading volume of 304,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,757.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,836.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $881.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $29,189,787. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

