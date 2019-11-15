Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Lifted to “Outperform” at CLSA

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Get Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 49,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.00 and a beta of 0.93. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the third quarter worth $81,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

Read More: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.