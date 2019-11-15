Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

AYX stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,725.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $1,205,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,217 shares of company stock worth $8,794,679 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 175.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,414,000 after buying an additional 935,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,152,000 after buying an additional 498,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 162.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after buying an additional 361,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

