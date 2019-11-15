Altagas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.31

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.31 and traded as high as $20.31. Altagas shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 251,677 shares trading hands.

ALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Altagas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.20.

Get Altagas alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.10 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,613.60.

About Altagas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.