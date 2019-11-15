Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,454,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 202,296 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter worth about $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 188.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 897,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,914 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

