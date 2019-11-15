Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,528 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $156.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average is $142.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $162.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $554,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,808,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,073 shares of company stock worth $7,042,612. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

