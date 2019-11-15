Alps Advisors Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

NYSE STZ opened at $182.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.