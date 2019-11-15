Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,547 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.39.

WST opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.