Alpha Token (A) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,514.00

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 97.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Alpha Token has a market cap of $813,998.00 and approximately $2,514.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer, Token Store, CoinLim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00238180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.17 or 0.01451668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00035064 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00140829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,172,657 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, CoinLim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.