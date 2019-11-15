Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,886,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,304,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,402,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,397,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,611,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 642,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

ALSN stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

