Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,176.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $2,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,795 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,839 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 375,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 299,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

