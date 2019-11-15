Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $22.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ALIM stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 96,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,120. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

