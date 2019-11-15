ALGAE TEC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) Trading Down 13.2%

ALGAE TEC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 313 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 210% from the average session volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

ALGAE TEC LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALGXY)

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets.

