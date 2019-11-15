Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading Up 6.5%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 1,225,296 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 797,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXU shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

