Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of ALEC traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. Alector has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,900. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

