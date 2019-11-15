Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,565. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,578,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,107,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

