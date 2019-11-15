Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
