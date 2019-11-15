Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

