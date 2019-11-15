Air Canada (TSE:AC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.83

Air Canada (TSE:AC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$49.83 and last traded at C$49.14, with a volume of 218798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.42.

The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 4.8700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 12,734 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$559,035.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at C$1,020,654.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 1,511 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.71, for a total transaction of C$66,045.81. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,492 shares of company stock worth $1,675,074.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

