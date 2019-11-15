Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGLE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

AGLE opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 364,321 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,291,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 75.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 658,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 282,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

