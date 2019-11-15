Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Aecom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aecom’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays upped their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aecom from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

ACM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,889. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. Aecom has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 310.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 47.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

