AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 82,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $69.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

