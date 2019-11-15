AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,836 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.38 and a twelve month high of $118.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

