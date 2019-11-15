AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 32.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 263,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSX by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 645,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after buying an additional 394,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

