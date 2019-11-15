Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.76.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 10,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $330,309.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,368.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $168,541.78. In the last quarter, insiders sold 703,023 shares of company stock worth $22,638,367. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,709,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,947,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

