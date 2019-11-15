Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $4,695,390.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

