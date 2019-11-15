Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IOTS. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 260,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adesto Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $211.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, VP Dermot Barry sold 4,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,040 shares in the company, valued at $394,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the second quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 193.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.